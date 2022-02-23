Instagram users beware: Instagram quietly removes this feature from the app

In 2018, Instagram had introduced options in the app to set a daily time limit, with a reminder to be sent when that time limit is reached - useful for those who want to cut down on their social media usage. The users were able to select a time limit as low as ten or even five minutes a day, but selecting such short durations is no longer possible. The popup does say the user can keep their existing limit if they wish, but an additional popup on the activity page in the app says the 10-minute value is "no longer supported." So, after the update, users will find the new limits available are now 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours, and three hours.

