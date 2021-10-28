Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >Instagram users can now share links on Stories. Here's how to do it

Instagram users can now share links on Stories. Here's how to do it

The links can be used by anyone, ranging from business accounts linking out to their products to activists linking out to external resources.
1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The Instagram link stickers allow users to share the links without the swipe-up function that was phased out earlier

Instagram users will now be able to share links on their Stories. The picture-sharing platform has introduced the feature of link stickers for everyone. The feature was earlier launched for a select users in the month of June. However, now it is being rolled out to all users. 

The Instagram link stickers allow users to share the links without the swipe-up function that was phased out earlier. With the launch of the new feature all users will be able to use hyperlinks. The links can be used by anyone, ranging from business accounts linking out to their products to activists linking out to external resources. 

However, the accounts that are found sharing misinformation repeatedly or hate speech will lose access.

How to Add Links to Your Stories

Use the Link sticker to add a link to your Instagram story. When people tap on the sticker, they’ll be redirected.

To add a Link sticker:

  • Capture or upload content to your story
  • Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar
  • Tap the “Link" sticker to add your desired link and tap “Done"
  • Place the sticker on your story — like other stickers — and tap on the sticker to see colour variations

Instagram is also working on ways to customize the sticker so it’s clear what someone will see when they tap the link.

Earlier, in the month of June, Instagram had announced that the link stickers feature will only be introduced for Stories. The platform announced that it had no plans to bring them to the main Instagram feed or other parts of the app. 

