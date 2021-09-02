OPEN APP
Instagram users in some regions of the country reported that they were not able to load posts and stories on the application. Downdetector, a website that tracks online services that are facing outages registered a sharp spike in outage on Instagram. 

Most Instagram users who reported the issue on Downdetecor were from locations such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. The outage began around 11:30 AM and the problem now seems to be fixed. There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage.   

