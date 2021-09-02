Instagram users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai report outage

Instagram users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai report outage1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage
Instagram users in some regions of the country reported that they were not able to load posts and stories on the application. Downdetector, a website that tracks online services that are facing outages registered a sharp spike in outage on Instagram.
Most Instagram users who reported the issue on Downdetecor were from locations such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. The outage began around 11:30 AM and the problem now seems to be fixed. There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage.
