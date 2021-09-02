Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Instagram users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai report outage

Instagram users in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai report outage

Premium
The outage began around 11:30 AM and the problem now seems to be fixed
1 min read . 02:05 PM IST Livemint

There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage

Instagram users in some regions of the country reported that they were not able to load posts and stories on the application. Downdetector, a website that tracks online services that are facing outages registered a sharp spike in outage on Instagram. 

Instagram users in some regions of the country reported that they were not able to load posts and stories on the application. Downdetector, a website that tracks online services that are facing outages registered a sharp spike in outage on Instagram. 

Most Instagram users who reported the issue on Downdetecor were from locations such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. The outage began around 11:30 AM and the problem now seems to be fixed. There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage.   

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Most Instagram users who reported the issue on Downdetecor were from locations such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. The outage began around 11:30 AM and the problem now seems to be fixed. There is no official confirmation from Instagram about the reason behind the outage.   

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!