Enable Login Request – When you set up two-factor authentication on Instagram you’ll receive an alert whenever someone tries to log in to your account from a new device or web browser. These alerts will tell you which device tried logging in and where it's located. You can approve or deny the request immediately from your already logged-in devices. You can also view the list of devices that have recently logged into your Instagram account at any time under “Settings," “Security," “Login Activity." If you don’t recognize a recent login, you can log out of that location or device.