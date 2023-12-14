Instagram will allow users to set video status. Here's how the new feature works
Instagram is now adding the ability for users to post 2 second video status as an addition to the popular Notes feature which was released last year.
Instagram is now expanding its notes feature to allow users to add video statuses of around 2 seconds. The new video notes feature differs from the company's already popular 'Stories' feature in that video notes have a time limit of around 2 seconds, can only be recorded using the Instagram app's front camera and cannot be uploaded from users' phone storage. Once posted, the video notes will be available to close friends and mutual followers for a period of 24 hours.