Instagram will allow users to set video status. Here's how the new feature works
Instagram will allow users to set video status. Here's how the new feature works

 Livemint

Instagram is now adding the ability for users to post 2 second video status as an addition to the popular Notes feature which was released last year.

File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are getting the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent's strict data privacy rules. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (AP)
File - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are getting the option to pay for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (AP)

Instagram is now expanding its notes feature to allow users to add video statuses of around 2 seconds. The new video notes feature differs from the company's already popular 'Stories' feature in that video notes have a time limit of around 2 seconds, can only be recorded using the Instagram app's front camera and cannot be uploaded from users' phone storage. Once posted, the video notes will be available to close friends and mutual followers for a period of 24 hours.

How to use the new video status feature? 

1) Open Instagram and go to your inbox

2) Click on your photo in the Notes tray and tap on the camera button

3) Tap on record to capture your 2-second video with the front-facing camera

4) Add text to the video for context and post it

Instagram is also now providing users with the ability to reply to Note using more than just texts with support for audio, photo, video and sticker replies rolling out. The reply to a note using an emoji or photo will be sent directly to the inbox of the receiver.

Facebook and Instagram's new AI powered features: 

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday also announced some generative AI features that could be coming soon to Facebook and Instagram users. The two new features are based on Emu, Meta's first foundational model for image generation, and are called Emu Video and Emu Edit.

The new Emu edit feature will allow users to "precisely" edit their images by changing only the pixels relevant to the user's request. In a blog post about the new Emu Edit feature, Meta said, “Emu Edit is capable of free-form editing through instructions, encompassing tasks such as local and global editing, removing and adding a background, color and geometry transformations, detection and segmentation, and more. "

Another new update coming to the two social media apps is Emu Video, which will allow users to create videos using text prompts, images or a combination of the two.

 

 

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 07:19 AM IST
