Instagram’s ‘Account Status’ reaches to professionals: All you need to know

Instagram, a Meta-owned messaging platform, has expanded its Account Status feature to professional accounts. The messaging platform said in a blog post that it has become important for creators to understand its guidelines and know if something posted by the creators is impacting their reach to non-followers.
According to Instagram, the Account Status feature is a one stop shop for users where they can check what is happening with their accounts and the content distribution. Moreover, it will be beneficial for users to understand that their account could potentially be at risk of getting disabled.
“With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work," said Instagram.
Interestingly, users now get the option to check whether their content can be recommended or not using the Account Status feature. They can further check their content to be eligible for recommending it to non-followers in places like Reels, Feed Recommendations and Explore.
“You can also request for our review team to take another look if you think we made a mistake," said Instagram in the blog post.
If you are wondering to check your Account Status on Instagram, here is the guide for you:
STEP1. Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.
STEP2. Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.