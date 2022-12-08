Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / App News /  Instagram’s ‘Account Status’ reaches to professionals: All you need to know

Instagram’s ‘Account Status’ reaches to professionals: All you need to know

2 min read . 06:14 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
Instagram expands its Account Status feature.

  • According to Instagram, the Account Status feature is a one stop shop for users where they can check what is happening with their accounts and the content distribution.

Instagram, a Meta-owned messaging platform, has expanded its Account Status feature to professional accounts. The messaging platform said in a blog post that it has become important for creators to understand its guidelines and know if something posted by the creators is impacting their reach to non-followers.

Instagram, a Meta-owned messaging platform, has expanded its Account Status feature to professional accounts. The messaging platform said in a blog post that it has become important for creators to understand its guidelines and know if something posted by the creators is impacting their reach to non-followers.

According to Instagram, the Account Status feature is a one stop shop for users where they can check what is happening with their accounts and the content distribution. Moreover, it will be beneficial for users to understand that their account could potentially be at risk of getting disabled.

According to Instagram, the Account Status feature is a one stop shop for users where they can check what is happening with their accounts and the content distribution. Moreover, it will be beneficial for users to understand that their account could potentially be at risk of getting disabled.

“With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work," said Instagram.

“With these updates, we want to help you understand issues with your account and better explain how our systems and rules work," said Instagram.

Interestingly, users now get the option to check whether their content can be recommended or not using the Account Status feature. They can further check their content to be eligible for recommending it to non-followers in places like Reels, Feed Recommendations and Explore.

Interestingly, users now get the option to check whether their content can be recommended or not using the Account Status feature. They can further check their content to be eligible for recommending it to non-followers in places like Reels, Feed Recommendations and Explore.

“You can also request for our review team to take another look if you think we made a mistake," said Instagram in the blog post.

“You can also request for our review team to take another look if you think we made a mistake," said Instagram in the blog post.

If you are wondering to check your Account Status on Instagram, here is the guide for you:

If you are wondering to check your Account Status on Instagram, here is the guide for you:

STEP1. Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

STEP1. Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

STEP2. Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.

STEP2. Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.

STEP3. Tap Account, then tap Account status.

STEP3. Tap Account, then tap Account status.

Meanwhile, Instagram has recently added new features. The app has now rolled out content scheduling tools and achievements to reward artists for reels.

Meanwhile, Instagram has recently added new features. The app has now rolled out content scheduling tools and achievements to reward artists for reels.

As per the latest reports, professional accounts on Instagram can now schedule Reels, photos and carousel posts for up to 75 days by using the scheduling tool. Instagram users can find this feature in Advanced Settings.

As per the latest reports, professional accounts on Instagram can now schedule Reels, photos and carousel posts for up to 75 days by using the scheduling tool. Instagram users can find this feature in Advanced Settings.

Reportedly, the Meta-owned social media platform, is also testing the ‘Achievements’ features. The feature is expected to let producers obtain achievements which are related to taking specific actions when they create a Reel. For example, users can collaborate with other creators, engage their community by contributing through reels and follow trends by using audio and effects that are popular.

Reportedly, the Meta-owned social media platform, is also testing the ‘Achievements’ features. The feature is expected to let producers obtain achievements which are related to taking specific actions when they create a Reel. For example, users can collaborate with other creators, engage their community by contributing through reels and follow trends by using audio and effects that are popular.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP