Instant polls, scheduled messages and more features coming to Microsoft Teams
Software giant Microsoft has announced a host of new features to the Teams app. These include ability to view 49 videos on screen, instant polls, scheduled messages and more. “Between finding devices to ensure everyone in the meetings in included to leveraging AI enhancements for transcription, Microsoft Teams ensure that you have the information at your fingertips", the company said announcing the new features via a post in its community forum.