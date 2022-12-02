Instant polls, scheduled messages and more features coming to Microsoft Teams

Another feature coming to Microsoft Teams app is the ability to view up to 49 videos in meetings. Microsoft Teams Meetings currently supports a maximum of 9 videos (3x3) on the screen by default. To view more than 9 videos, the user needs to manually select the Large Gallery view. With this update, users will be able to automatically see up to 49 videos (7x7) on their screen by default without an explicit action. However, the actual number of videos seen by a user will depend on hardware/device capabilities.