iOS 16 update: How to create and share image cut outs

With the latest iOS 16 update, Apple introduced various interesting and useful features. One of these features is Visual Look up. It is similar to the Live Text feature available on Apple devices. Visual Look up allows users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages. With this latest feature users can now separate the subject from background and paste in messages and use it as a sticker.

