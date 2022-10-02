Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
iOS 16 update: How to create and share image cut outs

Interestingly, the feature makes the conversations more fun and will be liked by many during the long group chats.
With the latest iOS 16 update, Apple introduced various interesting and useful features. One of these features is Visual Look up. It is similar to the Live Text feature available on Apple devices. Visual Look up allows users to tap and hold on the subject of an image to lift it from the background and place it in apps like Messages. With this latest feature users can now separate the subject from background and paste in messages and use it as a sticker.

Interestingly, the feature makes the conversations more fun and will be liked by many during the long group chats. 

If users also wish to try this new cool feature from Apple then, here are the mentioned steps:

Step 1 Open the Photos app on an iPhone.

Step 2 Find a picture from the phone's gallery with a subject which you want to cut out.

Step 3 Press on the desired subject until a haptic vibration is felt. A white border would now appear around the selected subject.

Step 4 Tap on it and then share the subject.

Apple rolled out the all new iOS 16 upgrade alongside its much anticipated iPhone 14 series. The new operating system has enhanced the iPhone with all-new personalisation features, smart intelligence and easy communication. Notably, iMessages have received three new updates with the iOS 16 roll out which includes- unsend messages, edit messages and mark messages as unread.

