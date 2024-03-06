iOS 17.4 update: Apple introduces transcripts for Apple Podcasts app. Here's how the new feature works
Apple introduces new transcription feature in Podcasts app with iOS 17.4 update, allowing users to read full text of episodes, search for specific words, and follow along as the episode plays. Transcripts designed for accessibility with font and color contrast enhancements for better readability.
After a month of beta testing, Apple has finally released its iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update bringing in tons of features like new emojis, support for third-party app store support and the ability to select your default browser. Along with the new update, Apple has also added a new transcription feature for the Apple Podcasts app that is touted to significantly improve the podcast listening experience.