Apple introduces new transcription feature in Podcasts app with iOS 17.4 update, allowing users to read full text of episodes, search for specific words, and follow along as the episode plays. Transcripts designed for accessibility with font and color contrast enhancements for better readability.

After a month of beta testing, Apple has finally released its iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update bringing in tons of features like new emojis, support for third-party app store support and the ability to select your default browser. Along with the new update, Apple has also added a new transcription feature for the Apple Podcasts app that is touted to significantly improve the podcast listening experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the onset of this new feature, Apple will automatically generate a transcript of a podcast soon after they are published. Users can then read the full text of an episode, easily navigate to the word or phrase they were looking for or even read along as the episode goes on. Apple also said that transcripts for previously released episodes will also be available ‘over time’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While explaining the need behind this feature, Apple said, “With transcripts, users can read the full text of an episode, search the episode for a specific word or phrase, and tap on the text to play the podcast from that point in the episode. As an episode plays, each word is highlighted, making it easy to follow along."

Apple says it has worked on improving the accessbility of podcasts via the transcription feature by designing a font and color contrast in order to make the long-form text easier to scan and read. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company also claims that Deaf or hard-of-hearing users will be able to access the transcripts without pressing play on the episode.

Transcripts are now available in over 170 countries with iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 update and are currently accessible only for English, French, Spanish and German language podcasts. However, transcripts will not offer translations from one language to other. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

