iPhone users alert! Truecaller to discontinue call recording feature for iOS from September 30. Here's what you can do…

Swedish spam blocker Truecaller has said that it will drop the call recording feature for iPhone users from September 30, 2025, and directed users to secure their recordings before the same.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Nakul Kabra, the company's iOS Product Director confirmed that the feature will be discontinued by next month's end. “It's true that Truecaller has decided to discontinue Call Recording for iPhone. We are doing this primarily so that we can focus on the core features of Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking,” he said.

Why is Truecaller disabling call recording for iOS? Globally, the feature was launched for iOS and reintroduced on its Android app in June 2023. In India, the feature was launched across devices in 2024.

Kabra said the company will focus on improving its anti-spam tools such as real-time caller identification through Live Caller ID, and automatic blocking of spam calls.

The report noted that the move comes months after Apple introduced native call recording and transcription support for iPhone users in an iOS 18.1 update last year, removing the need for third-party apps to do the same.

What should users do to save, migrate files? iPhone users who have saved call recordings on the app, have the option to either download these to their devices or share them via email and messaging apps. Alternatively, you can also use the iCloud to store the recordings.

As per the Truecaller help page, here is a step-wise guide on how to save your call recordings: