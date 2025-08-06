iPhone users alert! Truecaller to discontinue call recording feature for iOS from September 30. Here's what you can do…

Swedish spam blocker Truecaller has said that it will drop the call recording feature for iPhone users from September 30, 2025, and directed users to secure their recordings before the same.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Nakul Kabra, the company's iOS Product Director confirmed that the feature will be discontinued by next month's end. “It's true that Truecaller has decided to discontinue Call Recording for iPhone. We are doing this primarily so that we can focus on the core features of Live Caller ID and automatic spam blocking,” he said.

Why is Truecaller disabling call recording for iOS? Globally, the feature was launched for iOS and reintroduced on its Android app in June 2023. In India, the feature was launched across devices in 2024.

Kabra said the company will focus on improving its anti-spam tools such as real-time caller identification through Live Caller ID, and automatic blocking of spam calls.

The report noted that the move comes months after Apple introduced native call recording and transcription support for iPhone users in an iOS 18.1 update last year, removing the need for third-party apps to do the same.

What should users do to save, migrate files? iPhone users who have saved call recordings on the app, have the option to either download these to their devices or share them via email and messaging apps. Alternatively, you can also use the iCloud to store the recordings.

As per the Truecaller help page, here is a step-wise guide on how to save your call recordings:

Change your preferences to iCloud storage: Open Truecaller — Go to the Record tab — Tap on the Settings icon — Tap on Storage preference — Change your storage preference to iCloud storage

If the iCloud storage option is disabled, open iPhone Settings — Your name — iCloud — Saved to iCloud — Turn on Truecaller

Save specific recordings: Open Truecaller — Go to the Record tab — Swipe left on the specific recording you want to locally save/share.

Tap the Share/Export option Look for a "Share" icon (often a square with an arrow pointing upwards) or an "Export" button.

Save to Files: Select "Save to Files" from the share sheet. You can then choose a folder on your iPhone (e.g."Downloads") to save the audio file.

Share to other apps: You can also choose to share the recording to other apps like Mail, Messages, cloud storage services (e.g., iCloud Drive, Google Drive, Dropbox if installed).

Repeat for all recordings: You will need to repeat this process for each individual call recording you wish to save.