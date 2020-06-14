Subscribe
Home >Technology >App News >iPhone users in India get new feature after Apple Maps update
Apple Maps

iPhone users in India get new feature after Apple Maps update

1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The company is taking steps towards making it more user friendly and functional
  • In order to access this list, the user will have to tap on search and then look for the locations around them

Apple Maps may not be the go-to navigation app for many iPhone users in India but the company is taking steps towards making it more user friendly and functional. The latest update of Apple Maps has introduced a Nearby feature. This feature, as the name suggests will provide details about grocery shops, food delivery locations, petrol pumps, ATMs and more.

In order to access this list of locations, the user will have to tap on search and then look for the locations that are operational around them. Apple Maps has also launched another nifty feature that is not available in India yet. ‘Real-time transit’ feature will now be available to new countries which includes Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, Sweden and Wales along with some areas in Australia, China, and the United States.

While the new features will be immensely helpful for people relying on Apple Maps, similar functionality has been present on Google Maps since a few years now. The Google product recently also added some critical features to Maps for people looking for Covid-19 testing centres. The testing centres will now show up on Google Maps.

Google Maps will show nearby testing centres when the user enters keywords like “covid 19 testing" or “coronavirus testing". The listing will be paired with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements. Tapping the ‘Learn more’ link leads to more information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Google search has also introduced a 'Testing Centres' tab in its search. Every time a user enters a keyword associated with Covid-19, the location of the testing centres will show up in results.

