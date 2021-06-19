YouTube application supports picture-in-picture mode on Android devices and the feature is soon expected to be rolled out to iPhones as well as iPads. A picture-in-picture mode allows users to continue viewing a video even when an application has been minimised.

The video streaming platform is rolling out the new feature to premium subscribers, according to a report by The Verge. The company is expected to roll out the feature to non-premium users as well.

The picture-in-picture support, on an operating system level was first introduced on iPads with the iOS 9 update. iOS devices received the update much later with iOS 14.

Some iPad users can still use the picture-in-picture while using YouTube on Safari browser. In most cases, this feature was only introduced to premium subscribers.

With the recent roll out the new picture-in-picture mode, more users will be able to access the new feature, at least in United States. iOS users, with or without a YouTube Premium subscription, will soon have access to it using the YouTube app as Android users have for years.

The launch schedule has not been revealed for general users but, the report suggests that premium users have already started getting the update.

