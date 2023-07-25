comScore
IRCTC Down! Railway ticket booking service unavailable on website and mobile app

 1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Livemint

IRCTC tweeted: Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify you as soon as the technical issue is fixed. (Mint)

The IRCTC online booking seems to face some outages . People took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at peak time. IRCTC customers are facing issues while booking tickets on the web as well as the app. In a statement issued by IRCTC, the ticketing service is not available due to technical reasons. They have said "Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."
 

 

An alternative of IRCTC to book train ticket

However, the Indian Railways have informed that those trying to book tickets can use other B2C players like Amazin, Moneytrip and others.

“Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc.," IRCTC tweeted.

 

Multiple users have shared screenshots of the error message.

“Plz resolve issue as soon as possible. I'm tring for booking ticket since it's not working till. Amount deducted 5 times but ticket not booked single time," one user wrote.

“Not able to tatkal booking ticket... Facing some error in #IRCTC app... Please dot the something... I have emergency to back to my home," another user tweeted.

 

The issue could be made worse as the timing clashes with slots reserved for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10:00 am and at 11:00 am for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).

 

IRCTC is an online platform that offers railway ticketing facilities to passengers.

This is a developing story. Please come back later for more updates

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST
