IRCTC Down! Railway ticket booking service unavailable on website and mobile app

The IRCTC online booking seems to face some outages . People took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at peak time. IRCTC customers are facing issues while booking tickets on the web as well as the app. In a statement issued by IRCTC, the ticketing service is not available due to technical reasons. They have said "Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed."

