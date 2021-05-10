Is Epic Games' showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?

The trial hasn't yet revealed just how profitable Apple's app store has become. Apple doesn't disclose the store's financial results, but it is an important part of the company's steadily growing services division, which generated $57 billion in revenue last year alone. The success of those services coupled with the iPhone's ongoing popularity is a key reason why Apple currently boasts a market value of $2.2 trillion — more than any other U.S. company. In contrast, privately held Epic is valued at nearly $30 billion.