Is Twitter down? Users complain of not being able to refresh tweets on web, app

Twitter is reportedly down on Wednesday evening as the site was not responding for several users across the world, especially India and South Asia and many were unable to refresh tweets. The cause of the outage is not known yet.

Over 2,200 people have already reported on the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. According to the report, the micro blogging site is not allowing the users to refresh their news feed. The problem seems to persist on Desktop/Web as well as on the Android and iOS versions of the app.

Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, a pop-up message appears on the micro-blogging site: "Something went wrong, try again."

Earlier, Twitter on 16 October had announced that its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.

In July, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.

Several Indian users reported the site being unresponsive from around 7:45 pm.

However, after almost more than an hour of unresponsiveness on the site, Twitter seems to be working fine now.

