Jio enters video conferencing space, makes JioMeet available to all

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is bringing the JioMeet app out of its beta period. Starting today, people will no longer need invite codes to access the app. The company had announced the launch of JioMeet during its fourth quarter results announcement earlier this year.

The app has been available on smartphone app stores for a while, but sources had said at the time that it was undergoing a beta period of sorts. With JioMeet, the company is trying to take advantage of the proliferation of video chat and conferencing platforms that the pandemic has brought forth.

JioMeet goes up against well known names like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Google Meet. But while those apps compete with it on the enterprise front, apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger Chatrooms, Houseparty and Google Duo are competing on the consumer front. However, Jio seems to have redone the JioMeet website now to focus on enterprise video conferencing.

According to the app’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) page, it allows group calling for up to 100 participants on its free tier, which is the same as Zoom. You can also join JioMeet calls through smartphones, desktops (both Windows and Mac) and web browsers. There’s even an Outlook plugin for JioMeet.

With the pandemic forcing people indoors, video conferencing apps have gone viral all over the world. Zoom, of course, is the biggest winner in this space. The company’s market value has shot up by over $31 billion and it gained millions of new users almost overnight. Reliance Jio should try to capitalise on the 50 million plus subscribers it already has on the Jio network, and could even bundle JioMeet with its fixed broadband services.

