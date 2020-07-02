Jio enters video conferencing space, makes JioMeet available to all

With the pandemic forcing people indoors, video conferencing apps have gone viral all over the world. Zoom, of course, is the biggest winner in this space. The company’s market value has shot up by over $31 billion and it gained millions of new users almost overnight. Reliance Jio should try to capitalise on the 50 million plus subscribers it already has on the Jio network, and could even bundle JioMeet with its fixed broadband services.