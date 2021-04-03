Jio has partnered with Qualcomm to announce the beginning of a year-long collaboration on JioGames ‘Esports platform’.

"The collaboration between the two is set to bring superior gaming experiences to the gaming enthusiasts across India through multiple contests that will be organized by JioGames on the JioGames Esports platform with QCTAP as a title sponsor," Jio said in a statement.

The collaboration will start with the first contest, ‘Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge’, featured on JioGames Esports platform.

JioGames Esports is an initiative by Jio to build a robust domestic Esports ecosystem for India’sfast growing ESports community and fan base, leveraging the platform’s massive reach and its more than 400 million subscribers.

With a shared vision of empowering gamers Qualcomm Snapdragon and JioGames aim to create a platform that will not only drive gaming-oriented content but will provide a training ground for gamers to hone their skills for more professional level opportunities.

“Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Almost 90% of the gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming. Apart from superior graphics capabilities, today’s gamers also want fast, seamless connectivity and long-lasting battery life." said Rajen Vagadia, vice president & president Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

This Esports Challenge is a new initiative by Jio to address the growing demand for mobile esports, even as mobile internet penetration in India continues to grow. The ultimate goal is to create more opportunities for gamers, enable deeper collaboration and quality content within the gaming community through the livestreams, showcase and nurture the next level of gaming talent to compete and win on International levels. JioGames and Qualcomm Technologies come together to provide a superior and seamless gaming experience to Indian gamers

