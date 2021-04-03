Jio to bring ‘Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge’ on JioGames platform

This Esports Challenge is a new initiative by Jio to address the growing demand for mobile esports, even as mobile internet penetration in India continues to grow. The ultimate goal is to create more opportunities for gamers, enable deeper collaboration and quality content within the gaming community through the livestreams, showcase and nurture the next level of gaming talent to compete and win on International levels. JioGames and Qualcomm Technologies come together to provide a superior and seamless gaming experience to Indian gamers

