Jio users get Canva Pro free for 12 months: Eligible plans, features and how to claim

Jio has announced a new offer for eligible customers in India in partnership with Canva. Starting 16 September, users on select prepaid and postpaid plans can get up to 12 months of Canva Pro or Canva Pro Lite at no additional cost.

Individuals' subscriptions depend on the recharge plan on their Jio account. The companies say that the offer is worth ₹4,000 or more. The benefit can be enabled by the customer by logging into their MyJio app, without incurring any additional subscription charges.

Eligible plans of Jio Canva offer Users of Jio's ₹399 plan will be able to access Canva Pro for 12 months. Users of the ₹349 plan, as well as eligible 2GB-per-day plans priced over ₹349, can avail Canva Pro Lite.

Users must first go to the MyJio app and then search for the Canva offer to avail it. Once they do, they will be guided through the steps to complete in order to unlock their free membership.

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Canva Pro and Pro Lite features Canva Pro comes with a big library of top-tier templates, photos, videos and fonts. Users also get tools such as the one-tap background remover and Magic Eraser. Its AI-powered capabilities, such as conversational and chat-to-design features, are also included.

Canva Pro Lite provides access to some of Canva Pro's top features, but with limitations. It comes with high-quality templates, photos, videos, and fonts, as well as background removal and Magic Eraser.

According to Canva, Pro users also get features such as Magic Resize, Content Planner and higher AI usage limits. Pro Lite offers less access to some of these tools and comes with a basic Brand Kit.

Jio and Canva expand language support The partnership aims to make Canva's design tools more accessible to Jio customers, including those with limited design experience. Users can create social media posts, presentations, school projects, marketing materials and festival greetings on their cell phones.