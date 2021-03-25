Discovery+ has announced its launch on Jio set-top box. Through this partnership, Discovery+ will bring to JioFiber users its content across 40+ genres such as science, adventure, food, lifestyle animation among others.

Discovery+ platform hosts non-fiction content for its audiences. The streaming app launches on JioFiber with a lineup of shows across 60 different sub-genres and in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.

All new and existing JioFiber users on ₹999 and above plans can access the app content by downloading Discovery+ app on the Jio app store.

The new partnership will give JioFiber customers an opportunity to access Discovery Network’s shows and specials including the Into The Wild series featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar; some of its hits like Man vs Wild, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, 90 Day Fiancé, How The Universe Works, among others as well as popular Indian titles like Breaking Point, Revealed: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Himalayan Tsunami, and India 2050, to name a few.

Consumers will also be able to access all the latest Discovery+ originals such as, Vande Bharat Flight IX1344: Hope to survival, Secrets of Sinauli, Mission Frontline, Super Soul and Ladakh Warrior that launched over the past couple of months.

Speaking about the launch, Issac John Direct-to-consumer Head APAC-Discovery, said, “We believe that discovery+ is a product for every Indian household. Our partnership with Jio presents a distinct opportunity to take discovery+ and its repository of incredible storytelling to deeper pockets of the country facilitated by Jio’s unparalleled reach and remarkable service."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via