JioFiber users can now access Discovery+ content. Find out eligibility

The new partnership will give JioFiber customers an opportunity to access Discovery Network’s shows and specials including the Into The Wild series featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar; some of its hits like Man vs Wild, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, 90 Day Fiancé, How The Universe Works, among others as well as popular Indian titles like Breaking Point, Revealed: Rashtrapati Bhavan, Himalayan Tsunami, and India 2050, to name a few.

