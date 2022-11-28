JioGamesCloud service now available in beta: How to apply

JioGamesCloud service now available in beta: How to apply1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- To recall, the service was first announced at Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2019. It is free for everyone
JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. It was announced by the official Twitter handle of JioGames via a tweet. The cloud gaming service is currently available in beta for everyone.
“Weather updates - Fiery weekend ahead, thanks to cloud gaming #JioGamesCloud is available on the JioGames app on smartphones, web browsers, and the Jio Set Top Box. Have you tried it yet?", the tweet reads.
To recall, the service was first announced at Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2019. It is free for everyone and offers high-quality tiles like Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row IV, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Beholder, Deliver Us The Moon, Flashback, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (controller-only), Steel Rats, Victor Vran, Blacksad: Under the Skin and Garfield Kart Furious Racing.
The company is accepting applications for JioGamesCloud beta program. Anyone, irrespective of the network provider they are on, can apply for the program. This means even those with Airtel or Vi phone numbers can join JioGamesCloud beta.
- Go to the official website of JioGamesCloud
- Click on the Get Started button at the upper right corner
- Next, select your device - Smartphone, Desktop, and Set-top Box, as applicable
- Now, select the game you wish to play and click on Play Now
You will now need to Sign up and enrol in the beta program by sharing your mobile number and OTP
- You can start playing the game once you are done
On the hardware front, you need a stable internet connection to play games on Jio Cloud. Although the company advises running titles on Google Chrome for the “best gaming experience."
As of now, the service is free for everyone. But it is likely that it may be offered as a subscription-based service in the future once it is out of beta. It is rumoured that the JioGamesCloud may debut in January 2023. According to reports, Reliance has partnered with Nvidia to bring GeForce Now via JioGamesCloud. A leaked screenshot from the set-top-box version shows a GeForce tab that lists titles such as Watch Dogs 2, Destiny 2, and Trackmania.
