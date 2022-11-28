JioGamesCloud service now available in beta: How to apply

As of now, the service is free for everyone. But it is likely that it may be offered as a subscription-based service in the future once it is out of beta. It is rumoured that the JioGamesCloud may debut in January 2023. According to reports, Reliance has partnered with Nvidia to bring GeForce Now via JioGamesCloud. A leaked screenshot from the set-top-box version shows a GeForce tab that lists titles such as Watch Dogs 2, Destiny 2, and Trackmania.

