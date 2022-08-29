JioMart, Meta launch smartbot on WhatsApp: A mini-guide on shopping process

JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat, as per release by Reliance Retail. Here is a mini-guide on shopping process.
Meta and Jio Platforms on Monday announced the launch of the first ever shopping experience on WhatsApp, which will allow consumers to shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat. “A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat," as per official release by Reliance Retail.
The press release informed that the launch is part of “a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country," additionally noting that the JioMart on WhatsApp will revolutionize the way businesses in India connect with consumers and simplify the consumer shopping experience.
Here is a miniguide on the shopping process from the Jio Mart smartbot on WhatsApp.
STEP 1 To start the shopping process, Send “Hi" to the JioMart smartbot on WhatsApp.
STEP 2 A link will be sent by the JioMmart WhatsApp bot. Proceed by opening the link. WhatsApp will open a new screen with categories for shopping.
STEP 3 Browse the JioMart catalog which is divided into categories and sub-categories.
STEP 4 Find your desired shopping item Into the related category or simply search it on the search bar above.
STEP 5 After searching the item, add it to the cart.
STEP 6 Proceed with confirm and provide your address details if you are a new user.
STEP 7 Next, click on the payment gateway and choose the desired payment method.
STEP 8 Payment can be made via WhatsApp pay is based on UPI, cash on delivery and other payment options.
STEP 9 After completing the payment, a confirmation message would appear on the WhatsApp text.
STEP 10 Further notifications would be received on WhatsApp until the completion of delivery of the shopped item.
The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director added that, "one example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians."
