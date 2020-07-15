JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani in his address to the shareholders at the 43rd Annual General Meeting(AGM) has announced that Jio digital services will play a crucial role in technologial advancement of the country.

Reliance Industries' unlimited free video conferencing app JioMeet was downloaded 5 million times.

Isha Ambani at the AGM said,"JioMeet is India’s most-secure and cost-effective video conferencing platform. It is designed to address real life scenarios and solve some of the key challenges of our time.

JioMeet, which allows up to 24 hours of free video conferencing that are encrypted and password-protected, has added a safety feature that gives the conference host to disallow guests from joining a meeting without sign-in and disclosing their identity.

JioMeet, which was launched on July 2 evening, supports HD audio and video call quality with up to 100 participants and offers features like screen sharing, meeting schedule features, and more.

But unlike Zoom, it does not impose a 40-minute time limit. Calls can go on as long as 24 hours.

The app allows conferences with participants only from the host's organisation.

Unlike Zoom, JioMeet users can switch from one device to another without dropping out of the call. Zoom allows sign up only with e-mail ID while JioMeet allows sign up with e-mail and mobile number.

