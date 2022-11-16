Jio's FIFA World Cup 2022 plans: Details on calling, validity, roaming and more

Jio, an Indian telecom operator, has launched five new and exclusive Football World Cup international roaming plans. These plans will allow users to experience strong connectivity in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia. The telecom giant comes with five plans, keeping football fans' requirements in mind.
The new international roaming plans of Jio are segregated into two main categories - Data, voice & SMS packs and Data only packs. Interestingly, customers will now be able to purchase a plan suited based on the number of matches they are going to experience in Qatar.
The plans are available in three countries Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure customer’s seamless connectivity, no matter what route they are traveling from, says the telecom giant Jio.
Speaking of the plans, the cheapest data, voice and SMS packs will come at a price of ₹1,599 and it offers 150 minutes of voice, 100 SMS and 1GB of data overall. The telecom giant is also offering a costlier plan for more data, validity and SMS. This another plan will offer 500 minutes of voice, 100 SMS and 5GB data for ₹6,799.
Meanwhile, a data plan with slightly more affordable price - ₹1,122 offers 1GB data with a five-day validity period. The other option is a plan worth ₹5,122 with a validity of 21 days and a data limit of ₹5GB. Lastly, Jio has also introduced a plan worth ₹3,999 which joggers 3GB data, 250 minutes of voice call time, 100 SMS for the 30 days of validity.
It is notable that for a smooth entry into the Qatar stadiums, the local authorities have advised fans to pre-register the Ehteraz app and apply for a Digital Hayya card.
To recall, Reliance Jio also announced that by December of this year, the majority of Kolkata city will be covered by 5G service, and that the project will be finished by June 2023. The company also said that soon it will begin offering its 5G services in Siliguri, which will be the second city in the state after Kolkata, to receive the high-speed data services.
A senior Reliance Jio official stated that the company plans to roll out 5G in Siliguri as part of its nationwide rollout of service by December 2023.