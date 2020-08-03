After the Indian government banned several Chinese apps including the file sharing app SHAREit, a young teenage boy from Kashmir has developed a new file sharing app which doesn't require internet access to share audios, videos, images and texts.

"The Indian government has banned several Chinese apps due to data breaching, and among those apps was SHAREit which was used for sharing files. Users faced a lot of problems due to the ban, and so I decided to make this file-sharing app. With 'Dodo Drop', users can share audios, videos, images, and even texts," Ashfaq Mehmood Choudhary told ANI.

The 17-year-old boy from Chattyear of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, said the 'Dodo Drop' application is an alternative to the Chinese 'SHAREit' app.

Ashfaq said that it took him four weeks to develop the application, and it was launched on August 1 this year. The 'Dodo Drop' application has a transfer rate of up to 480 mbps, which is faster than the SHAREit app and is "quite easy" to use.

"Users can transfer data comprising photos, videos, audios, apps, texts, etc. between two devices with no Internet access. The transfers are fully encrypted and secure," he added.

The government had last month banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu Map, Bigo Live and Vigo Video.

The Information Technology Ministry has said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

