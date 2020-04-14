Know what is Aarogya Setu app, how it helps fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning urged the countrymen to download the 'Aarogya Setu App'.

So, let's know what this app is all about. This app is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus and make its information accessible to the common people. This special app also helps in finding out corona positive people present nearby.

After downloading, this app asks if you have cough, fever or trouble breathing etc. If you do not have any such problem, you will be in the Green Zone.

This app tells user to keep the mobile phone's Bluetooth and location devices on. Whenever the user visits a crowded place, this app keeps sending messages from nearby mobile phones through the Bluetooth. When the user stands near someone who is also a normal it shows green zone. But if that person becomes corona positive after 10 days, this app will alert you immediately.

In such a situation, the user can get himself or herself checked also. This app also tells about hotspots, so that the user can change the route.

This app has launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development is associated with Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian.

A senior ministry official said, "This state-of-the-art app will make calculations on the basis of interactions with others, Bluetooth technology, algorithm and artificial intelligence."

Since its launch, the Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by more than one crore people on both Android and iPhone smartphones.

Available in 11 languages, the app is designed for use on an all-India basis. Its design is such that it can also take huge workload.

