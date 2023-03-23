Koo introduces new safety features for content moderation

Koo, an Indian microblogging platform, has unveiled new proactive content moderation features aimed at enhancing user safety and security on social media. The platform claims that its in-house developed features can detect and block any instances of nudity or child sexual abuse materials proactively within five seconds. Additionally, the platform can label misinformation, hide toxic comments, and prevent hate speech from being published on the platform.

Here are details on Koo’s safety features:

Nudity: Koo's in-house "No Nudity Algorithm" is designed to proactively detect and instantly block any attempt by a user to upload pictures or videos containing child sexual abuse materials, nudity, or sexual content, as per the company. Koo says that the algorithm can detect and block such content in less than five seconds. When a user posts sexually explicit content, they are immediately prevented from posting content, being discovered by other users, being featured in trending posts, or engaging with other users on the platform.

Toxic Comments and Hate Speech: According to Koo, its in-house technology proactively detects and removes toxic comments and hate speech in less than 10 seconds to ensure they are not visible to the public.

Violence: Users are provided with a warning overlay for content that contains excessive blood, gore, or acts of violence.

Impersonation: Koo employs an in-house algorithm called 'MisRep Algorithm' to regularly scan its platform for profiles that use content, photos, videos, or descriptions of famous individuals in an attempt to impersonate them. When detected, the algorithm swiftly removes any pictures or videos of the well-known individuals from the profiles and flags the accounts for future monitoring of potential improper conduct.

Misinformation and Disinformation: The company revealed that it developed an in-house algorithm known as the 'Misinfo and Disinfo Algorithm,' which continuously and instantly scans all viral and reported fake news on the platform using both public and private sources of fake news. The algorithm identifies and labels misinformation and disinformation present in a post, effectively reducing the dissemination of viral false information on the platform.