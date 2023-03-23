Koo introduces new safety features for content moderation

Koo introduces new safety features for content moderation2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:54 PM IST
As per Koo, the microblogging platform has introduced new content moderation features that aim to enhance the safety and security of users while using social media. The platform's in-house developed features can detect and block nudity and child sexual abuse materials in less than five seconds, label misinformation, and conceal toxic comments and hate speech.
Koo, an Indian microblogging platform, has unveiled new proactive content moderation features aimed at enhancing user safety and security on social media. The platform claims that its in-house developed features can detect and block any instances of nudity or child sexual abuse materials proactively within five seconds. Additionally, the platform can label misinformation, hide toxic comments, and prevent hate speech from being published on the platform.