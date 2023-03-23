Koo introduces new safety features for content moderation

Here are details on Koo’s safety features:

Nudity: Koo's in-house "No Nudity Algorithm" is designed to proactively detect and instantly block any attempt by a user to upload pictures or videos containing child sexual abuse materials, nudity, or sexual content, as per the company. Koo says that the algorithm can detect and block such content in less than five seconds. When a user posts sexually explicit content, they are immediately prevented from posting content, being discovered by other users, being featured in trending posts, or engaging with other users on the platform.