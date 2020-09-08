Korea's PUBG Corp withdraws Tencent's publishing rights for the mobile game in India1 min read . 02:23 PM IST
The company's announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps
NEW DELHI : PUBG Corporation, the unit of a South Korean company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), has withdrawn publishing rights from Tencent Games for its popular mobile game in India, it said in a blog.
"In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India," PUBG Corp said.
The company's announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
"Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said, adding that it was exploring ways to provide gaming experience to Indian users in the future.
Tencent had lost $34 billion in terms of market value, just a day after the ban on 118 Chinese apps in India.
