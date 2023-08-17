Krafton introduces Indian Faction in Road to Valor: Empires with two new guardians1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Krafton and Dreamotion have announced the Indian faction in real-time player-versus-player (PvP) mobile strategy game, Road to Valor: Empires. Inspired by India's rich culture and history, the Indian faction aims to provide localized gameplay to mobile users.
