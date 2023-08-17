comScore
Krafton introduces Indian Faction in Road to Valor: Empires with two new guardians

 1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM IST Aman Gupta

Krafton and Dreamotion have announced the Indian faction in mobile strategy game Road to Valor: Empires, offering localized gameplay inspired by India's culture and history. The faction includes 2 Guardians and 14 Units.

The new Indian faction features 2 new guardian and 14 new units (Krafton)

Krafton and Dreamotion have announced the Indian faction in real-time player-versus-player (PvP) mobile strategy game, Road to Valor: Empires. Inspired by India's rich culture and history, the Indian faction aims to provide localized gameplay to mobile users.

Also Read| BGMI maker Krafton commits to investing $150 million in India, CEO says ‘believe in India’s potential'

Indian faction is a collaboration between Krafton's Indian team and their counterparts in South Korea. Krafton claims the Faction will offer a culturally immersive experience that is designed to resonate with larger audiences across the country. 

What's new in the Indian Faction? 

The Indian faction will consist of 2 Guardians and 14 Units inspired by India's culture and history. The two guardians include Amaira who uses her powers to heal wounded allies and the second is Ageera who propels the Sun's majestic chariot to safeguard his warriors and punish his enemies with an all-consuming flame. 

It also features formidable mythical units like the great elephant Zorawar who has tusks of thunder Elite units like Royal Dancers who are proficient in elegang swordsmanship and unique footwork.

Speaking about the new development, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said in a release, “Today marks an incredible celebration as we proudly reveal the Indian Faction to our gaming community in the country. Our passionate teams in India and South Korea have poured their hearts into crafting characters and elements that authentically captures the beauty of India’s rich culture. The launch is a testament to the strength of collaboration, celebrating India's diverse heritage while presenting it to a global audience. This is a milestone in our continuous efforts and commitment to bring customized experiences to our Indian players and we look forward to bringing more captivating updates on the battlefield for our users"

Following the new updates, Road to Valour will feature an Indian Faction Attendance Event, where new players will be provided with cards and gold to help new players get started and accustomed to the game. An Indian Faction Level Boost Event will also be announced, where players will be able to use newly acquired cards despite being at a low level for the duration of the event.

Krafton is also gearing to host its first Esports tournament where players can look forward to more local content, updates and experiences.

 

 

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
