The Go Governance app also provides connectivity options for policymakers to conduct virtual meetings with their constituent. Photo: Bloomberg
The Go Governance app also provides connectivity options for policymakers to conduct virtual meetings with their constituent. Photo: Bloomberg

Leadtech launches Go Governance app for policymakers

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 05:50 PM IST ANI

he application allows users to keep track of expenditures occurring on various schemes and keep track of the budget

New Delhi: A political consulting firm by the name Leadtech has introduced a new governance policy application for policy-makers. The app is expected to help make strategic decisions and even keep track of progress and development in their constituencies.

The new application also comes with a real-time dashboard that tracks all government schemes and development works. The application can also be customised according to user specification.

The application allows users to keep track of expenditures occurring on various schemes and keep track of the budget. The app enables users to see progress and development of their constituency at the state level and grassroots level.

"With the changing times, people of our country are changing as well," said Vivek Singh Bagri, Founder and Political Strategist at Leadtech.

"More than ever before, the need to understand people and make developmental efforts in a direction is need of the hour. The app will serve as a comprehensive digital solution and make the leaders future-ready," he said in a statement on Monday.

The Go Governance app also provides connectivity options for policymakers to conduct virtual meetings with their constituents.

With inputs from ANI

