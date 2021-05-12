Should you be concerned about Whatsapp’s impending privacy policy change?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WhatsApp’s controversial new privacy policy goes live on 15 May, despite pushback from users and governments. However, the company has made some changes to how the policy will be enforced. Mint takes a look at the new changes.
1. Why did the policy create controversy?
When it first came out in January, many thought that the new privacy policy would allow WhatsApp to see users’ private messages, and that the company could share such messages with its parent company, Facebook Inc. More importantly, the policy was conveyed to users as an ultimatum, giving them till 8 February to accept the new policy or lose access to the social messaging app. WhatsApp had later claimed that the new policy does not affect users’ private messages, deferred the update to 15 May, and said it would provide more information on the policy.