Should you be concerned about Whatsapp’s impending privacy policy change?

When it first came out in January, many thought that the new privacy policy would allow WhatsApp to see users’ private messages, and that the company could share such messages with its parent company, Facebook Inc. More importantly, the policy was conveyed to users as an ultimatum, giving them till 8 February to accept the new policy or lose access to the social messaging app. WhatsApp had later claimed that the new policy does not affect users’ private messages, deferred the update to 15 May, and said it would provide more information on the policy.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in