LinkedIn rolls out 'Focused Inbox’ feature: All you need to know

LinkedIn, a Microsoft owned professional networking, has introduced a new feature called ‘Focused Inbox’. This feature brings an enhanced messaging experience for the users, as per the company.
The Focused Inbox feature will enhance the messaging experience and make it easier for the users globally to find and respond to messages which are most relevant to them, said the professional networking platform. This feature offers a dual tabbed experience to customers which will categorise their incoming messages into ‘Focused’ and ‘Other’.
Speaking of the Focused category, it will comprise of the most relevant new opportunities and outreach, whereas the Other will contain the remainder of users’ conversations.
“With conversations up nearly 20 percent since last year, we are seeing more professionals on LinkedIn are turning to messaging to connect and engage with each other. Early feedback we have heard is that it’s helped our members efficiently keep track of and respond to ongoing conversations and opportunities," said LinkedIn.
According to the company, LinkedIn is gradually rolling out its Focused Inbox to all the users around the globe. Users will also receive a notification at the top of their LinkedIn Inbox to try this latest feature. Notably, they can opt to use this feature.
Meanwhile, it was also reported earlier that LinkedIn Chief Executive Officer Ryan Roslansky is gearing up for growth for the social-networking site in markets such as India, even as it prepares for economic headwinds more broadly by pausing hiring.
India has become LinkedIn’s fastest-growing market as more companies and advertisers come online, with sales in the country rising at a 50% year-on-year clip, Roslansky told Bloomberg TV on Thursday on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “What’s going to happen in the next 10 years in India is being written right now," he said.
The business networking service owned by Microsoft Corp. is looking abroad for new growth opportunities as the worsening economic climate weighs on its US home market. He said LinkedIn has paused hiring to prepare for tougher conditions. The majority of LinkedIn’s growth is happening outside of the United States, he said, adding that new members are joining the networking site in markets such as India, Indonesia and Western Europe.