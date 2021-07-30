Looking for love post-lockdown? Niche dating apps are the next big thing

In 2018, Mr. Gottlieb co-founded Loosid, a free dating and friendship app for those committed to sobriety. “When you’re dealing with alcoholism or addiction, it is a life or death situation and we wanted to create a safe place for people to connect and engage in the dating space," he said. Post-lockdown, the free app has seen a roughly 3,500% increase in messages among its 120,000 users. The platform has five different sections including a Tinder-like dating portion where you can accept or reject a potential match by hitting an X or a check; a Facebook-like wall where people post milestones about their sobriety and lives; and a “sober hotline" where users “can very clearly see if somebody needs help and can respond right away," Mr. Gottlieb said. Loosid also offers resources like a directory of over 17,500 addiction treatment centers and tele-help centers, plus a social calendar of booze-free events happening across the country and online.

