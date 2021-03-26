Fearless and United Guards Indian game FAU-G has finally been launched on Apple’s App store. The new game plans to rival one of the most popular battle royale games in India PUBG Mobile. The Android version of the game was made available in the first week of February.

The new action game has been listed on the Apple App Store with a download size of 643MB. In order to play the game, the gamer will have to be on iOS 10.0 and above or iPadOS 10.0 and above. Similar to the Google Play Store listing, the game has been listed as free.

The app is listed on the store for free download. However, the game will have in-app purchases. Within the game, players can spend ₹89 to purchase 30 coins or ₹899 for 1200 coins.

The Android version of the game, in a period of three days, managed to achieve over 5 million downloads on the app store. However, the game still lists only 5 million+ downloads and has got a review rating of 3.2 stars out of 5.

PUBG Mobile has also been planning to make a comeback in India as the company has revealed its renewed strategy and investment plans for India. PUBG Mobile will be getting a special version built for India. The game will come with some stricter time restrictions as well as changes in the gameplay to make it more suitable for younger audiences.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via