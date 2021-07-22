Major websites across the internet, and worldwide, have been going down as service providers on the backend face issues. User reports on Twitter suggest that payments app PayTM and food delivery platform PayTM are amongst the affected parties, as are Sony’s Playstation Network and travel app AirBnB.

Japanese Sony has confirmed the outage, but attributed it to external factors. “PlayStation Network services are up and running, but there are external, internet-wide issues that might affect your experience. Once these external issues are resolved, you should have no problem connecting to PlayStation Network," the company said on its website.

Meanwhile, web backend services provider Akamai, seems to be one of the reasons for the outages. The company that powers some of the largest platforms in the world through its cloud services said it is investigating the issue.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates," Akamai wrote on its support page.

Some reports also say American tech giant Oracle’s cloud services are also to blame, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Cloudflare, which is one of the largest DDoS protection providers in the world, said its services are not to blame.

“Not sure yet why so many sites online not loading, but confirmed it's not a Cloudflare issue. Bad days happen to everyone so hope whoever is having one it gets resolved quickly," Matthew Prince, chief executive officer of Cloudflare tweeted.

Akamai also said it has implemented a fix . “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," the company said in a tweet.

