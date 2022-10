In a blog post, Meta-owned Facebook said that it has identified more than 400 Android and iOS apps that are stealing its user’s login information. These apps, Facebook said, are disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them. Meta says that it has informed both Apple and Google about the issue in order to prevent users’ data from further being compromised. It is also helping potentially impacted people to learn more about how to stay safe and secure their accounts.