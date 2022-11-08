Mastodon: What is it, how to use it and more details about Twitter’s alternative

Not everyone is happy with Elon musk taking charge of Twitter. Many have started leaving the micro-blogging platform including actor Mick Foley and model Gigi Hadid. While users have already started looking for an alternative to Twitter, one platform has become popular in the last week. Called Mastodon, searches for Mastodon have increased on Google, especially in Europe. Here’s everything you need to know about the social media platform

