Meta brings age detection by using AI face scanning on Facebook Dating

In case the user opts to upload a video selfie, he/she will see instructions on the screen to guide through the process. After they take a video selfie, Facebook will share a still image from the video with Yoti - a company that specializes in online age verification. If they opt to upload their ID as age verification proof, Facebook says that it will be encrypted and stored securely, and will not be visible on your Facebook profile or to other people on the app. Users will also be able to manage how long their ID is saved.