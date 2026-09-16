Meta One subscription launched: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook plans, features and prices explained

Meta announced Meta One on September 15, 2026, a new subscription service spanning Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI. The service will offer subscribers, creators and businesses greater access to AI features, customisation options and professional tools.

The plans are expected to roll out globally. Meta said more than 50 features are currently available across its subscription offerings, with 15 million subscriptions and trials recorded so far.

Meta One is aimed at users seeking greater creative control, personalisation and additional features beyond the core free experience, according to the company. Existing free features will remain available, while paid plans will offer access to additional AI capabilities and premium features.

Meta One adds more AI and personalisation The new Core and Premium plans bundle features from Meta’s separate app subscriptions and provide greater access to compute-intensive AI features, according to the company.

Enhanced features linked to Instagram’s Restyle will allow subscribers to create additional images and videos with Meta AI and access more creative tools.

Meta said interest in the bundled plans has been driven by AI and expression features. Early tests showed that more than half of subscribers used both types of features. Features that contributed to Instagram subscriptions included Restyle and voice effects.

View full Image View full Image Meta One goes even further with Core and Premium bundle plans. ( Meta )

The company is also rolling out individual app subscriptions. Instagram Plus offers custom fonts for Stories and DMs, while Facebook Plus adds customisation options and more insights for Reels. WhatsApp Plus offers additional themes, icons, and chat management features, including scheduled focus modes that are currently being tested.

New plans target creators and businesses Meta One also includes plans for creators and businesses. These offerings provide tools to help users manage their online presence, reach audiences and handle customer interactions.

The company said enhanced profiles, more prominent follow buttons on Reels and follow prompts will be automatically shown to users who engage with creators’ content. Business users will also gain greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, enabling them to respond to customers with AI.

View full Image View full Image Core and Premium are for people who want even more creative freedom from our AI tools. ( Meta )

Meta will also introduce additional professional tools, including Edits Plus, which will provide extra cloud storage and access to an upcoming Edits assistant. The assistant will help analyse Instagram insights and generate content ideas.

Meta One subscription prices Meta said pricing and availability may vary by region, app and account. Current starting prices include:

Instagram Plus: $3.99/month (approximately ₹ 383/month)

383/month) WhatsApp Plus: $2.99/month (approximately ₹ 287/month)

287/month) Facebook Plus: $3.99/month (approximately ₹ 383/month)

383/month) Core: $7.99/month (approximately ₹ 767/month)

767/month) Premium: $19.99/month (approximately ₹ 1,919/month)

1,919/month) Essential: From $14.99/month (approximately ₹ 1,439/month)

1,439/month) Advanced: From $49.99/month (approximately ₹ 4,799/month)

4,799/month) Expert: From $149/month (approximately ₹ 14,303/month)

14,303/month) Max: From $499/month (approximately ₹ 47,899/month)

Meta said the subscriptions are being introduced globally, although the exact features available to individual users may vary by market and account.