Meta One subscription launched: Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook plans, features and prices explained

Meta announced Meta One on September 15, 2026, a new subscription service spanning Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI. The service will offer subscribers, creators and businesses greater access to AI features, customisation options and professional tools.

The plans are expected to roll out globally. Meta said more than 50 features are currently available across its subscription offerings, with 15 million subscriptions and trials recorded so far.

Advertisement

Meta One is aimed at users seeking greater creative control, personalisation and additional features beyond the core free experience, according to the company. Existing free features will remain available, while paid plans will offer access to additional AI capabilities and premium features.

Meta One adds more AI and personalisation The new Core and Premium plans bundle features from Meta’s separate app subscriptions and provide greater access to compute-intensive AI features, according to the company.

Enhanced features linked to Instagram’s Restyle will allow subscribers to create additional images and videos with Meta AI and access more creative tools.

Meta said interest in the bundled plans has been driven by AI and expression features. Early tests showed that more than half of subscribers used both types of features. Features that contributed to Instagram subscriptions included Restyle and voice effects.

Advertisement

Meta One goes even further with Core and Premium bundle plans.

The company is also rolling out individual app subscriptions. Instagram Plus offers custom fonts for Stories and DMs, while Facebook Plus adds customisation options and more insights for Reels. WhatsApp Plus offers additional themes, icons, and chat management features, including scheduled focus modes that are currently being tested.

Advertisement

New plans target creators and businesses Meta One also includes plans for creators and businesses. These offerings provide tools to help users manage their online presence, reach audiences and handle customer interactions.

The company said enhanced profiles, more prominent follow buttons on Reels and follow prompts will be automatically shown to users who engage with creators’ content. Business users will also gain greater access to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, enabling them to respond to customers with AI.

Core and Premium are for people who want even more creative freedom from our AI tools.

Advertisement

Meta will also introduce additional professional tools, including Edits Plus, which will provide extra cloud storage and access to an upcoming Edits assistant. The assistant will help analyse Instagram insights and generate content ideas.

Meta One subscription prices Meta said pricing and availability may vary by region, app and account. Current starting prices include:

Instagram Plus: $3.99/month (approximately ₹ 383/month)

383/month) WhatsApp Plus: $2.99/month (approximately ₹ 287/month)

287/month) Facebook Plus: $3.99/month (approximately ₹ 383/month)

383/month) Core: $7.99/month (approximately ₹ 767/month)

767/month) Premium: $19.99/month (approximately ₹ 1,919/month)

1,919/month) Essential: From $14.99/month (approximately ₹ 1,439/month)

1,439/month) Advanced: From $49.99/month (approximately ₹ 4,799/month)

4,799/month) Expert: From $149/month (approximately ₹ 14,303/month)

14,303/month) Max: From $499/month (approximately ₹ 47,899/month)

Meta said the subscriptions are being introduced globally, although the exact features available to individual users may vary by market and account.

INR figures are approximate conversions and do not necessarily represent Meta's actual India pricing, as subscription prices may vary by region, taxes and platform.

Advertisement

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.