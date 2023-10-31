Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp to roll out new security feature to protect user’s IP address in call

The purpose of WhatsApp’s new security feature is to keep the calls end-to-end encrypted

To protect the privacy of users, Meta Platforms’ messaging platform WhatsApp is set to roll out a new feature that will allow users to protect their IP address in the calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature is currently available to some beta testers and over the coming days it will be rolled out to more people.

Through this feature the WhatsApp users will be able to enable an additional layer of security and privacy, according to a report by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates related to the messaging app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new “Advanced" section is available within the privacy settings screen. It contains the “protect IP address in calls" option to ensure a safer experience during voice and video calls, the report added.

The purpose of the feature is to keep the calls end-to-end encrypted. After enabling the new feature the platform will boost security so that other person in the call can’t find your location and IP address.

The calls made on a device will be securely routed via the platform's servers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With this feature, users could enable an additional layer of privacy and security as the connection was relayed through WhatsApp servers," said the report.

Enabling of the new privacy call relay option will provide users distinct advantages, especially in scenarios involving unknown contacts where a user want to hide his location and IP address.

According to the report, there may be a “slight reduction in call quality" in order to maintain the heightened level of security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year WhatsApp had also released a feature “Silence Unknown Callers" in its settings.

In its official blog post, Meta had said that the new “Silence Unknown Callers" feature will give WhatsApp users more privacy and control over incoming calls.

Over the past few months, the messaging platform has introduced several additional features, including WhatsApp Channels, enabling users to follow their preferred influencers and celebrities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

