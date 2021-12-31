Meta says over 16.2 million content pieces 'actioned' in November

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Over 16.2 million content pieces were "actioned" on Facebook in November alone in India under 13 violation categories, social media giant Meta notified on Friday. Meanwhile, Instagram, photo sharing platform under Meta, took action against over 3.2 million pieces across 12 categories in the same time period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the new IT rules that came into effect earlier this year, large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon.

It also includes details of content removed or disabled via proactive monitoring using automated tools.

Facebook had "actioned" over 18.8 million content pieces proactively in October across 13 categories, while Instagram took action against over 3 million pieces across 12 categories during the same period proactively.

Meta said in the report 519 user reports were received by Facebook through its Indian grievance mechanism between November 1-30.

"Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 461 cases," the report said.

These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between November 1-30, Instagram received 424 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. Facebook's parent company recently changed its name to Meta.

Apps under Meta include Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Oculus. As per the latest report, the over 16.2 million content pieces actioned by Facebook during November included content related to spam (11 million), violent and graphic content (2 million), adult nudity and sexual activity (1.5 million), and hate speech (100,100).

Other categories under which content was actioned include bullying and harassment (102,700), suicide and self-injury (370,500), dangerous organisations and individuals: terrorist propaganda (71,700) and dangerous organisations and individuals: organised hate (12,400).

